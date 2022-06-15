Khandapara: A person who was looking for a vast patch of land to set up his farmhouse here in Nayagarh district was killed by miscreants, who had called him from Sambalpur Monday. The deceased was identified as Surya Kondh, 38, a native of Shaktinagar at Hirakud in Sambalpur. Besides, the miscreants also brutally attacked his nephew and his car driver.

The injured were identified as Raja Sahu, 26, and driver Ajay. Meanwhile, a police team comprising ASP Bidyut Panda, Khandapara IIC Biswajit Routray and Fatehgarh IIC Girija Nandan, along with a scientific team, visited the crime spot Tuesday and started an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, the police found that 10 to 12 people have committed the crime and absconded. Police also learnt that a particular gang is active in the area that lures customers from far off places and loot them on the pretext of selling land and Hanuman coins through social media. However, none of the accused has been arrested so far. A manhunt was started to nab the culprits.

According to police, Surya was looking for a vast patch of land for farmhouse. A person of Khandapara area had contacted Surya to buy him land. The three were called to Bhanrpalli under Khandapara police limits. They reached there at 4pm, Monday. From Bhanrpalli, the three were taken to Kuanria river bank. As they reached, a group of 10/12 people armed with weapons attacked them. The attackers snatched away their mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash. Surya was killed in the attack while the critically injured duo managed to reach Ragadisahi police outpost with help of other people.