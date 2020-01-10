Sambalpur: In a drive to strengthen self help groups (SHGs) and empower womenfolk in the district, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to entrust the management of eight micro compost plants to SHGs, a report said.

According to sources, construction works of four proposed micro compost plants have already started at various locations within Sambalpur civic limits soon after tendering process was over.

In the first phase, constructions have started at Rasanpur, Balibandha, Durgapali and Burla areas. Subsequently, one plant each at Kainsira and Chanrapur and two plants at Hirakud will be constructed.

SHGs will separate out septages and other municipal waste collected from Sambalpur town. After processing and composting of wastes, they will also market the organic manure.

With an estimated cost of Rs 79 lakh per plant, it is targeted that each plant will produce five tonnes of organic manure every day. The substances ideal for composting would be used for preparing manure after separating out domestic septages and municipal waste.

The town produces one hundred tonnes of septages and other municipal waste daily, of which about 55 tonnes of wastes are ideal for composting and preparing organic manure.

In order to clean and dispose-off recyclable solid wastes like plastic, aluminium, iron and glass, the SMC has also decided to construct three materials recovery facility (MRF) plants. MRF, pronounced as ‘murf’, is a specialised plant that receives, separates and prepares recyclable materials for marketing to end-user manufacturers.

However, the quantity and physical composition of solid waste continuously changes with increasing population, changing lifestyles, income and consumption patterns of people. Improper solid waste disposal may cause severe environmental and health hazards.

Notably, people in rural and urban areas have been using human excreta for centuries to fertilise farmlands, fishponds and to maintain or replenish the organic fraction (humus layer) of the soil. This continues to be common in most of the developing countries.

Due to its low nutrient content, compost from municipal solid waste qualifies mostly as a conditioner of soil physical properties than soil fertility.

PNN