Sambalpur: In a bizarre incident, an unidentified imposter has created a fake Facebook profile by misusing the name of Sambalpur Vigilance division Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarah Sharma.

Also read: Sundargarh man who returned home after spending 20 years in Pakistani jail goes missing

Sharma resented the incident through a post from her genuine account on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Sharma posted the link of the fake ID and requested social media users not to accept any friend request from the fake profile created by using her name. She also alerted social media users not to give any money to the fraudster if asked through the fake account.

“A fake Facebook account has been created in my name…Please don’t accept any friend request from this account and do not give any money if asked for…Please report that it is a fake profile to Facebook,” the post read.

Notably, the link of the fake Facebook account which was posted by Sharma is unavailable now.

PNN