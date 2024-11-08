ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) hosted a special conversation on ‘Sambalpuri Ikats: The Masterpiece’ written by Sarita Mishra at Kala Bhoomi Odisha Crafts Museum here, Thursday. The unique session moderated by Madhuchhanda Bal delved into the rich heritage, history and intricate craftsmanship of Sambalpuri Ikat, through an in-depth discussion on the book. The event was graced by Jatindra Kumar Nayak, an eminent academic and advisor to KLF and Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO of KLF.

As an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and a PhD holder in Psychology, Mishra dedicated over three decades to studying and preserving Odisha’s handloom traditions, with a special focus on Sambalpuri Ikat. She said, “Every Sambalpuri Ikat saree carries a story—a piece of heritage woven into each thread, speaking of the dedication and creativity of the artisan.” Her work traced the art form back to 12th century AD, when Bhulia community of the Meher tribe brought Ikat weaving to Odisha. “It’s believed that during the maritime trade era, people from Malaysia, Java, Bali and Sumatra shared Ikat techniques with Odisha’s artisans, particularly in Sambalpur, where the Bhulia Mehers refined the craft to what it is today,” Mishra explained. She also emphasised the critical role of women in sustaining this craft: “Seventy per cent of Ikat’s intricate work is done by women, whose sharp eyes and meticulous touch bring the finest details to life. Their dedication has kept the Sambalpuri Ikat alive across generations.”