Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a man accused in a drug case has drawn parallel between his case and the Aryan Khan case. Zaid Rana in his bail plea has claimed that the panch-witnesses in his case were same as those in Aryan Khan’s drug case.

Rana had been arrested with three other co-accused in April 2021 wherein NCB had reportedly recovered 1.32 grams of LSD blots (commercial quantity) from Rana’s conscious possession with 22 grams of green leafy substance, believed to be ganja, and one capsule of unknown psychotropic substance.

In his bail plea, the youth also alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede had “planted” drugs at his house due to “personal enmity”.

Rana also pointed out that though CCTV footage would show Wankhede’s presence in his house.

Special Judge VV Patil has posted the matter for final hearing November 26, 2021.