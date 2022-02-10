New Delhi: In a first, Samsung will bring all models in the newly-launched Galaxy S22 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India Instead of traditional Exynos chipset, reliable sources said here Thursday.

The calculative move amid the global chip shortage is seen by the industry players to create an equal mind-share among the premium users in India, in line with global fans who are using Samsung flagships with Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms for years.

Reliable sources told IANS that for the first time, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and not Exynos 2200.

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 5,000mAh battery housing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) and Galaxy S22+ (6.6-inch) will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold finishes in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

“This is a very strong move by Samsung for the India market as Qualcomm Snapdragon resonates well with premium users. The chipset has better consumer perception and mind share on Android over Exynos SoCs,” Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

Samsung on Thursday announced that customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series in India by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999.

According to the company, customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphone through ‘Galaxy S22 Pre-reserve VIP Pass’ and Galaxy Tab S8 Series through ‘Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-reserve VIP Pass’.

Pre-reserved customers will also get a Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free. Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphone.