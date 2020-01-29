Seoul: Samsung Electronics Co. Wednesday said it will release a 5G tablet in South Korea this week.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world’s first 5G tablet, will go on sale for 999,900 won ($850) in the domestic market Thursday, according to Samsung.

The company has yet to unveil a launch schedule for the product outside home turf, news agency reported.

The tablet, which weighs 420 grams, comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, AKG-tuned quad speakers and supports the smart S pen. The model sold in South Korea will have 128 gigabytes of storage and will come in grey.

Samsung has been working to expand its 5G portfolio to lead the global market. The company currently sells Galaxy 5G devices that include the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G and A90 5G smartphones.

In 2019, Samsung was the No. 2 player in the global 5G smartphone market with a 35.8 percent share, with shipments of 6.7 million 5G smartphones worldwide, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.