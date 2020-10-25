Puri: Puri police busted several sand mining gangs in different parts of the district and arrested 21 persons in this connection in the last two days.

This was informed by Puri police Sunday in a press conference.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested 14 persons during a raid at Puri sea-beach. Similarly, Saturday seven persons were arrested for smuggling sand from Puri beach and they will be court forwarded Sunday.

Police sources said that following information about illicit sand mining activity, a team of police found a group of seven people loading sand on a truck from the Puri sea-beach without valid pass.

The police team also came to know from the arrested accused that there is another sand mining gang which is also involved in this illicit affair. However, police arrested the illegal sand mining gang from the beach area Saturday night.

All of them will be forwarded to court. Police have intensified the seizure operation to bust other sand mining gangs.

