Balasore: Rampant sand lifting from the Budhabalanga riverbed will prove disastrous for riparian villages of Dahapada and Nizampur panchayats under Remuna block in Balasore district.

It’s only a matter of time before the river devours the villages.

The villagers living in fear and apprehension said they have taken the matter up with the administration on several occasions, informing it in writing how the sand mining is posing threat to the villages and the government is losing revenue, but to no avail.

According to sources, permission for lifting sand from 2 acres 37 decimals of plot no-574 sand sairat of Gambharia mouza, 10 acres 37 decimals of plot no-1 sand sairat and 48 acres 62 decimals of plot no-510 sand sairat of Naharpatna mouza of the Budhabalanga river from June 2, 2017 to July 1, 2022 has been given.

While use of machines has been prohibited, permission is given only to mine sand from maximum three metres deep and from places 40 metres from the river bed.

But the leaseholders flout the rules with impunity. They are mining not from the riverbed but from the river itself engaging JCB machines and sump pumps fitted on boats.

They are excavating sand from the river digging over 50 metre deep, resulting in the river flowing at a great speed and swallowing chunks of its both shores.

Over last couple of years, large chunks of Rudra gopalpur, Gambharia, Naharpatna, Dahapada, Kantabania and Kasimpur areas have already submerged in the river water. As of now, the river is flowing menacingly close to the backyards of villagers’ houses.

Villagers have met the administrative officials on several occasions in the past, requesting them to take steps to save the villages from extinction.

“The administration is yet to take any measures to save us. It seems the officials are putty in sand mafias’ hands,” alleged villagers including Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Sheikh Hetaj, Harikrushna Nayak, Gurubari Singh, Rabi Das, Ramesh Majhi and Bapi Tudu.

When contacted, Remuna assistant tehsildar Manoj Senapati said they raided the sand sairats recently and seized boats and pipes. “This apart, cases have been registered against the lease holders,” he informed.

