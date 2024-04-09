Kolkata: Tension prevailed in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali Tuesday after an attack on a police camp located on the riverine island.

The attack happened late Monday night in which one constable was injured and was admitted to a local hospital. The cops have detained three persons concerning the attack.

Local police said that a group of miscreants, late Monday night, suddenly barged into a temporary police camp that was located at a flood centre in the Shitulia area at Sandeshkhali.

“The cops present there were caught by surprise and were beaten by the miscreants with rods and sticks. In that attack, one constable was injured and had to be shifted to a local hospital. He is undergoing treatment now,” said a police official.

Tuesday morning, the police detained three persons as suspects involved in the attack. The police have also started a detailed investigation into the reason behind the sudden attack at the police camp.

The police were giving rounds in the area to prevent any escalation.

IANS