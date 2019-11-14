Baripada: Upset over pending remuneration, sanitation workers staged protests and dumped Wednesday garbage near Baripada municipality office in Mayurbhanj district. The workers alleged that they have not received their wages for last two months.

The workers have been carrying out a stir since Tuesday. On the second day, the workers collected garbage from various locations in the town and dumped it in front of the municipality office.

“We were inconvenienced for not getting our salaries. It is difficult to meet basic needs of our families. We had given municipality authorities November 10 as a deadline to clear the payment, but has been done so far,” a sanitation worker told reporters.

However, staff of the contractual agency assured the agitating workers that their salaries will be cleared soon. They relented following the assurance.

PNN