Hyderabad: S.S. Rajamouli, who is ready with his upcoming movie RRR, took to his social media to thank Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi has averted a clash with RRR, and has postponed the release date. Touched by this gesture, Rajamouli thanked the producer Jayantilal Gada and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was originally slated for January 6 release. The makers issued a statement Monday, announcing the new release date of the film. It is reported that the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been postponed to February 18, avoiding a box-office clash with RRR.

In much appreciation, SS. Rajamouli took to his Twitter Rajamouli wrote, “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move their release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Alia Bhatt plays the lead actress in both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is a pan-India movie, which is being made in multiple languages and stars Telugu’s biggest duo NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR is slated for its release January 7.