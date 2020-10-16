Paradip: Hundreds of people were seen sleeping in open Thursday night near the Biju Patnaik statue at Atharabanki area- a place known as the main entrance to Paradip port.

When enquired, many said they work as helpers employed in goods trucks that carry iron ores and other materials to the port. “Since there is no rest shed here, we have to spend the time in open while waiting for our trucks to return from the port after unloading goods. We have been facing this problem for last couple of weeks,” they alleged, blaming the port administration squarely for the situation.

According to a truck owner, as many as 2,000 to 2,500 trucks carrying goods come to the port every day. Each truck is manned by a driver and a helper. Earlier the helpers were allowed inside the port along with the drivers. However, they are not being allowed inside the port after the rules were changed recently.

According to an official source, the port administration took the decision to get rid of the task of providing helpers with gate pass and avoid traffic issues inside the port premises. The decision, however, has hit the helpers hard.

As of now, the helpers get down at Atharabanki and wait there till their trucks return. A truck takes about four to eight hours to come out of the port.

During this period, the helpers face several issued at Atharabanki. “We don’t have a rest shed here. Those who come during daytime somehow manage, but those who arrive at night have no choice but to sleep on the footpath at Atharabanki roundabout or on the ground near Biju Patnaik statue. If it rains, we are left with no choice but to get drenched. We are at loss thinking about what we will do in the winter, which is just around the corner,” said Manoj Nayak, a truck helper.

According to Kitu Majumdar, another helper, petty crimes are rampant in the area. Every night some of the helpers lose their mobile phones and wallet.

When contacted, Prakash Kumar Jena — a senior member of Joint Coordination Committee formed involving three truck owners’ associations said, “We have discussed this issue with the port administration and they have agreed to get a rest shed built very soon.”

PNN