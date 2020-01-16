New Delhi: Meet Veer and Zoe! Don’t you know who they are? They are very familiar faces… they are Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from Imtiaz Ali’s new film Love Aaj Kal. It is a sequel to the film made by Ali of the same name in 2009 that had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Kartik and Sara unveiled the first poster of the on Thursday and introduced their respective characters from the movie. “Meet Veer and Zoe. Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland,” Sara Ali Khan captioned the Love Aaj Kal poster. Kartik Aaryan shared it with a rather cryptic statement: “Wahan hai nahi jahan lete hai… Kahi udd rahe hai Veer aur Zoe (They are not where they are lying down. Veer and Zoe are flying somewhere).”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7XnEK-pkVz/

Sara and Kartik appear totally in love in the first poster of Love Aaj Kal. The film’s shooting wrapped in July. “Honoured to embark on a journey with my favourite Imtiaz Ali’s next with Sara Ali Khan,” Kartik had then said.

Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal will be extra special as the audience is eagerly waiting to see the fresh pair on screen. Fans got excited about Sara and Kartik’s onscreen pairing after Sara, on ‘Koffee With Karan’, said that she would love to date him and he responded saying that he wouldn’t mind going out on a coffee date with her. Sara’s father Said who had starred in the first Love Aaj Kal had then quipped, “Does he (Aryan) have money.”

Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit screens Valentine’s Day, February 14. By the looks of the first poster, the movie appears to be a sure box office success.

