Mumbai: Budding star Sara Ali Khan loves sharing throwback pictures — especially the ones that show fans how she has transformed over the years. In her latest post, the actress has shared a collage of then and now pictures of herself along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Instagram, the first picture shows Sara from her pre-transformation days, posing with Amrita and Ibrahim. In the second picture, which seems to be a recent one, the trio can be seen posing for the camera with a night sky in the backdrop.

“The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation#throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday Sab ek hai isilie.. Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong,” she captioned the image.

Recently, Sara shared a fun video with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim as they sit together to take up the TikTok challenge, “Who’s most likely?”.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.