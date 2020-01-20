Mumbai: Director Imtiaz Ali has said actor Sara Ali Khan, who stars in his latest Love Aaj Kal, is the ‘perfect’ choice to play the lead character of ‘Zoe’.

The film is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie of the same name, featuring Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The new movie with Kartik Aaryan and Sara also explores two stories set in different time periods.

The director said Sara has the ability to reinvent the definition of the conventional Indian heroine.

“Zoe’s character is special to me. She is an emotionally fragile modern-day girl who tries to protect her feelings by being hard on the outside. She is conflicted between her heart and mind, between professional ambition and romantic surrender,” Imtiaz has been quoted as saying by a website.

“Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable – making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal,” the director added.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma, the film is scheduled for release February 14.

PNN & Agencies