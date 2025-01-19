Mumbai: The trending track ‘Rang’ from Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’ features Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya — who debuts in the role of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.

Their duo is especially intriguing because of their previous relationship. Sara had talked about her romance with Veer in a 2019 interview, calling him her “only one” when it came to boyfriends. Their reunion on screen in Sky Force has created a lot of buzz, and their dynamic adds a layer of intrigue to the movie.

Veer described their on-screen relationship as “easy-going” and “free-flowing,” a chemistry undoubtedly enhanced by their real-life history.

Besides, the Hindi film industry’s iconic duo, Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur are back together in the highly anticipated action-thriller, set to release January 24, 2025.

Their trending track, Rang, is already making waves, rekindling the chemistry that made their pairing in Airlift unforgettable. In this vibrant song, Akshay and Nimrat’s performance is filled with energy, passion, and grace, enhanced by a lively, celebratory atmosphere. Their undeniable connection, combined with impressive choreography and infectious beats, draws fans back into the magic they created years ago.

The duo of Akshay and Nimrat last featured in the film Airlift, in which they played a husband and wife negotiating the evacuation during the Gulf War. Their reunion in Sky Force is one of the most anticipated parts of the movie, and their moving performances in that movie had a long-lasting effect.

Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari play important parts in Sky Force, which was directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and is set against the backdrop of the epic 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.

