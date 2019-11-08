Mumbai: You must have seen Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Taimur posing for paparazzi.

Taimur’s cuteness has captured the imagination of the whole nation but Saif’s elder daughter Sara Ali Khan’s latest throwback picture could give Taimur a run for his money.

Sara took to her Instagram profile to share adorable photographs of her childhood.

The 24-year-old actress has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures much to the delight of her fans.

While sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Waiting for my shot since 2000 ‘#apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama.”

Sara looks adorable in a traditional outfit. Social media users wasted no time to praise her.

On the professional front, Sara is busy shooting for the 1995 remake of the Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she will be seen in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Karthik Aryan. Sara’s father Saif was in the lead role in the first part in 2009. Actress Deepika Padukone shared the screen with him in the movie.

It is worth mentioning that Sara made her debut in the industry with the film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, she appeared in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh directed by Rohit Shetty.