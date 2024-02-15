Rajkot: Despite getting tons of runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan had been ignored season after season. All that changed Thursday with Sarfaraz Khan making his debut in Test for India and getting an impressive half century. His father Naushad Khan had lost all hope of Sarfaraz representing the country. However, the sadness turned into tears of joy for Naushad.

Naushad, Sarfaraz’s ‘proud’ father and mentor, could not control his tears after the middle-order batter received his India cap from the great Anil Kumble.

Naushad said Sarfaraz’s case proves that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. “Earlier when I used to put in a lot of hard work (on Sarfaraz), I used to think that why my dream doesn’t become a reality. But with Sarfaraz getting the Test cap my thoughts have changed for all kids who are working. “Raat ko bakht do guzarne ke liye, suraj apni hi samay pe niklega (Give time for the night to end, sun will rise at its own time),” Naushad said.

Naushad advised his son is to work hard, have self-belief and be patient even when he was being repeatedly ignored by the selectors. “When his (Sarfaraz’s) time will come, then only things will work. His job was to continue to work hard and have patience and not lose hope,” Naushad said.

Sarfaraz made a dream debut, scoring 62 off 66 balls before being run out.

“I had tears in my ears thinking every time that I will get a call now, I will get a call now. My Abbu (father) just told me one thing and that is to keep working hard and no one can stop you. I feel it is very important to have belief and patience,” Sarfaraz had said on the sidelines of the second Test.

While handing Sarfaraz his Test cap before the start of the match, Kumble wished the batter for a successful and long career.

“Really proud of the way you have come through, I am sure your dad and the family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve,” Kumble said.

“I know you have done all the hard work, there were some disappointments but despite that, you scored all the runs in domestic cricket, well done to you. I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories…Start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you for India,” Kumble added.