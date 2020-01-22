Chitrada: Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj Tuesday suspended a sarpanch on charges of dereliction of duty and misuse of power, an official source said. The suspended sarpanch has been identified as Mangal Hansda of Haldipal panchayat under Morada block in Mayurbhanj district.

Collector Bharadwaj had ordered a probe against the sarpanch after receiving several allegations against him and the action was taken based on the probe report.

The sarpanch had allegedly taken the panchayat proceeding booklet from the ward members while model code of conduct was in force during 2019 general elections and took their signatures after writing details of three proceeding on his own.

After getting to know of the misdeed, the ward members had staged a protest at the panchayat office for four days from July 5, 2019 to July 9, 2019 demanding action against the accused sarpanch.

While Morada block development officer reached the panchayat office and gave a written assurance to the agitators about taking up the issue with the collector, no action was taken within seven days. The ward members subsequently approached the collector and submitted a written complaint following which the collector had ordered an investigation by district panchayat officer July 22, 2019.

PNN