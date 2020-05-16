Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Saturday tweeted about a sarpanch who cleaned the toilet of a quarantine centre setting an example for others.

“Young sarpanch Sushant Kumar Swain from Goutami panchayat under Sanakhemundi block cleans the toilet and surrounding of a quarantine centre,” tweeted the collector from his official Twitter handle with pictures of Swain.

This apart, the collector also tweeted about another quarantine centre in the district where the inmates were seen conducting a mass prayer and lighting earthen lamps.