In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives. This horoscope may help you in successfully achieving your daily plans.

Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Health will improve. There will be some tension in the household life of married people, but you will change the situation after noon and you will get to hear some good talk from your life partner which will make your mind happy. The day will be good for people in love. There will be romance in your relationship. The day is fine in connection with work.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. The mind will be happy due to increase in income. The household life of married people will also be happy. People in love will today plan to go somewhere with their beloved which will increase the love in the relationship. You will have to work more hard then only will you get good results.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. You will get success in connection with work. Suddenly pending works will be successful and your income will be good and if you succeed in work, you will be encouraged. Married people will have a good family life. Today will be a good day in matters of real estate. People in love will be very positive about their relationship and will talk about marriage.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. People in love will enjoy themselves openly. You will talk for hours with your loved ones and household life of married people will remain strong and life partner will keep you happy. Your hard work will get you good results.

