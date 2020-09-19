According to zodiac signs in astrology, there are very simple and effective measures related to the attainment of wealth. A person can easily gain wealth by following these methods and satisfying the Gods and Goddess according to zodiac signs.

If a person performs the remedy correctly according to the zodiac mentioned in astrology, then his financial problem will surely overcome and his worries also will disappear. If you rightly believe it and follow without any hesitation, then Gods and Goddess will be surely pleased with you and bless you with enough wealth and good health.

Let’s know what are the measures according to the zodiac to get wealth …

Aries: Visit the Sun God in the morning and offer jaggery kheer to the lord Lakshminarayana.

Taurus: Visit Lord Shiva in the morning to overcome your financial problems.

Gemini: Pray to Goddess Lakshmi or Goddess Durga in the morning and offer red flowers to lord Ganesh.

Cancer: Visit Lord Krishna in the morning and offer him basil leaf.

Leo: Visit Lord Surya Narayan and keep red roses for lord Hanuman and keep it in the wallet.

Virgo: Visit Lord Ganesh in the morning, offer white rice to Goddess Durga.

Libra: Offer the lotus flower to the Lord Lakshminarayan and offer ladoos to lord Hanuman.

Scorpio: Plant Tulsi in lord Vishnu’s temple and business class people read Sri Rama Stuti before traveling.

Sagittarius: Visit lord Hanuman in the morning and keep sweets under Peepal tree and apply saffron tilak.

Capricorn: Visit Goddess Gayatri in the morning and keep white flower with you before important work.

Aquarius: Light a lamp of pure desi ghee under banana tree and offer sweet paan to god Hanuman before any important work.

Pisces: Apply saffron Tilak to Lord Vishnu and apply the same on your forehead. Offer Prasad to Goddess Lakshmi.