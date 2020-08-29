In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives. By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful.

Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you but some worries may bother you by night. You will get good results in connection with work. Your entire focus will be on increasing your work and improving your performance. Income will be good. Love will remain in family life. People in love will get a chance to share their heart with their beloved today.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Income will be strong while expenses will decrease. Health will be good and the day will be auspicious for family life. People in love will get a chance to romance. There will be ups and downs in connection with work.

Virgo

Today will be a good day and you will spend most of the time with family. The day will be normal in connection with work. The household life of married people will be beautiful. Family members will get support. People in love will experience boredom.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Married life will be good with mutual love and romance. For people living in love, life will be a little bit worrying because your dear one will say harsh words in a fit of anger. The day is strong in connection with work. Luck will prevail.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day. By evening, some expenses will increase. The day is good for married life. Your life may give you some good advice. People in love will name this day to their beloved. Income will be good. The day is good in connection with work.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will concentrate on work so that income will also be strong. Expenses will decrease. You will get good results in connection with work. Married life will be normal and the day will be good for those who are in love life.