Mumbai: Actor John Abraham tweeted to announce that his film Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit screens May 13. Incidentally, it is the same day as Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

John unveiled a new poster of the film Satyameva Jayate 2 casts John in a double role, and the poster shows the two avatars engaged in a fight.

“This EI’ it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2″21,” the actor wrote.

The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri. Milap has written films such as Desi Boyz in 2011 and Shootout At Wadala in 2016, which also starred John. Milap directed the actor in the film Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

The sequel was originally slated to release in October last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krish’n Kumar’s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhi’ Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.