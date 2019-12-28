Bhadrak: Applying for electricity connection under ‘Saubhagya scheme’ has turned out to be a terrible mistake for five families of Asura village under Rahanj panchayat of Bhadrak block. They have received electricity bills even though electricity connection is yet to reach their houses.

According to a source, Manjulata Behera, Geetanjali Behera, Parbati Behera, Binod Behera and Kamalini Behera of Asura village had applied for electricity connection under ‘Saubhagya’ scheme about six months back. They were promised quick electrification of their houses back then. However, the promises are yet to bear fruit.

If living under darkness was not enough, they have recently received electricity bills amounting to at least Rs 2,000 each for the electricity they never had. These bills have now become a source of headache for these poor families.

That said, this case is not unique in any way. As many as 23 families of Kulana village under Bhandaripokhari block in this district are in the same boat. These families have received electricity bills amounting to Rs 2,900 each even though their houses are yet to be electrified.

While these villagers are in great distress over the bills, the NESCO authorities, when contacted, said the villagers do not have meters nor have they been given electricity connection. The bills are the provisional ones and for these bills, they do not need to pay anything, they clarified.

PNN