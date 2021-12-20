Sanaa: At least seven members of the Houthi militia were killed in an airstrike launched by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz, a local military source said.

“Warplanes of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition bombed a convoy of the Houthi rebel militia when the convoy was travelling in the western parts of Taiz,” the source told Xinhua news agency.

The airstrike destroyed two vehicles belonging to the rebel group and killed seven of its members in Taiz’s district of Maqbanah, he said.

The Saudi-led coalition has made no comment yet, while it has recently intensified airstrikes on various Houthi-held sites across the war-ravaged Arab country.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.