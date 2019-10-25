Gastritis is the inflammation or irritation of the stomach lining and it is caused due to the Helicobacter pylori infection.

The symptoms of gastritis include frequent stomach aches that feel like burning sensation in your stomach, nauseous feeling after food intake and constant burping.

Here are some foods that you should avoid if you’re suffering from gastritis:

Citrus fruits and juices

Skip oranges, grapes and lemons. Get your vitamin C from sources such as strawberries, cantaloupe, potatoes and leafy greens. Coffee, grains, and even otherwise healthy and antioxidant-rich tomatoes can aggravate the condition even further.

Fried and fatty foods

High level of cholesterol is often found in fried and high-fat foods that are linked to gastritis. So it is best to avoid these foods to prevent the condition from getting worse.

Alcohol

Since alcohol consumption is one of the chief causes of gastritis, excluding (or at least minimising) alcohol intake if you’re suffering from gastritis is very important. Alcohol irritates and can even erode parts of the stomach lining, exposing it to the acids and never letting it heal.

Spicy foods

Spicy hot foods don’t actually cause gastritis. Though it feels like they could, powerful spices can’t erode the stomach lining. But they can worsen the symptoms. Ingredients such as hot peppers, curry sauce, hot sauce, and chili powder should all be avoided.

Sodas

Sodas are another drink that are highly acidic and come loaded with sugar. When you drink soda, especially on an empty stomach, it can upset the acid-alkaline balance of the stomach and inflame the lining. If you really crave the bubbles, try some sparkling water with a splash of pomegranate or cherry juice added.

