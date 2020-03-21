Mumbai: Actress Sayani Gupta is glad that her web series Four More Shots Please! surpassed all preconceived notions, especially that a show made by women on women would be about male-bashing.

“The second season of Amazon Original’s Four More Shots Please! feels nothing less than coming back in a familiar environment and striving to do something even bigger, better, deeper than the first season. There is a special charm in reuniting and collaborating with the same gang of co-actors, makers, creators,” Sayani said.

“The first season was infinitely successful and received an unprecedented love from the fans. It truly is beyond dreams that a forward, rule-bending show like Four More Shots Please! would receive so much love and craze from fans from all across the board, from all parts of the country and different parts of the world and from all age groups and gender. It also surpassed all preconceived notions that a show made by women on women, would be about male-bashing,” she added.

After the success of the first season of the Amazon Original series, the second season of Four More Shots Please! will release April 17. The second part will pick-up from the previous season’s cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

Talking about the characters, the actress said: “Each character had something people could relate to and connect with. The beauty of the ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is that it celebrates four women who are so different, not only in the way they look but also their personalities. The women in the show are flawed but they completely own it. The show also celebrates women with agency, which is the need of the hour. That every girl out there should have the right to choose her life’s course, backed my education and strive for financial independence. The second season will be twice as special. You will see the girls having more fun, the friendship growing deeper and fierceness growing stronger but also them accepting their vulnerabilities. I can’t wait for the fans who have been writing in everyday for the second season, to watch the show.a

The series stars Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Talking about working with Milind, she said: “We are a generation that have grown up loving Milind Soman, since ‘Made in India’ days! When I came on board to play Damini, I was told that Milind Soman was going to play Dr. Warsi.

“I was obviously quite excited to meet him and eventually work with him.. cause he was after all, the most gorgeous man in the country we grew up admiring. I had met him briefly at the reading. But I properly met him on shoot, while we were filming at Indigo in town. We were shooting in location since early morning and had to vacate the restaurant by 11am. So naturally there was a lot of rush and nail biting time crunch in order to finish three scenes in that location. I was ready with my lines and had rehearsed alone and waiting for the take to happen. But here was Mr. Soman surrounded by the bunch of women who were actually running the set.. the HODs, who at this point… were giggling like little 16 year olds. It was already past 10am. You had to see the set that day. Everybody was in their best mood. It was super funny to see how these exceptionally talented strong boss-ladies had become giggly teenage girls in just his presence. It was really cute.”