Bhubaneswar: Gram Vikas NGO Chairman Joe Madiath and SBI Foundation Managing Director Sanjay Prakash inaugurated ‘SBI Sanjeevani’ – a Mobile Medical Unit in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The initiative is part of SBI Foundation’s flagship program, Gram Seva, implemented in collaboration with Gram Vikas.

The Sanjeevani initiative aims to provide primary healthcare services at the doorsteps of rural communities in Kalahandi district. The mobile medical unit will have a dedicated medical team comprising qualified nurses and support staff. It will reach remote villages regularly and organise camps to provide primary healthcare services.

Liby Johnson, Executive Director of Gram Vikas was also present during the ceremony.

“Gram Vikas has always strived to contribute to building a strong and developed rural India. Gram Seva is our key program in this direction, wherein we have partnered with grassroots NGOs like Gram Vikas to bring holistic development to remote villages across the country. Today, I am delighted to flag off the mobile medical unit, which will cater to the primary healthcare needs of remote rural communities in the Kalahandi district,” Sanjay Prakash said at the event.

Liby Johnson emphasised on the impact of this initiative on rural communities residing in distant and remote areas of the Kalahandi district. He highlighted how the regular provision of primary healthcare services through ‘SBI Sanjeevani’ would bring about positive transformations in the health and well-being of these communities.

PNN