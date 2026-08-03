New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in the state.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued a notice to original petitioners Rama Ravikumar and others but refused to stay the high court order.

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The top court tagged Tamil Nadu’s plea with the pending matter and adjourned it.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led state government has challenged the January 6 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that upheld the single judge’s order of December 1, 2025, which had ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.