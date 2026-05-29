New Delhi: Observing that delay causes irreparable loss to litigants, the Supreme Court Friday directed high courts across the country to pronounce judgments within three months from the date of reserving order.

Underlining that faster decisions are required in cases of personal liberty, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi said that orders in bail applications should be pronounced the same day, and if they are reserved, they must be pronounced and uploaded the next day.

Issuing a slew of directions, the top court said that order of bail or sentence suspension should be communicated to the jail authorities as soon as it is pronounced and the undertrial/convict should be released preferably the same day or at most the next day.