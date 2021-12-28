Bambolim (Goa): SC East Bengal (SCEB) sacked Tuesday head coach Jose Manuel Diaz midway in the ongoing Indian Super League season. The decision to sack Manuel Diaz came after the club’s eight-match winless streak. Former India captain and assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken charge as interim head coach of the side.

The Kolkata club, however, said Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia ‘have mutually agreed to part ways’ due to ‘personal reasons’. Sources however, said East Bengal officials were unhappy at the way the club were performing in the ISL.

“We thank Manuel Diaz and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours,” SC East Bengal CEO Col Shivaji Samaddar said in a statement.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach had replaced Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler who left midway into his two-year contract after SC East Bengal finished ninth out of 11 teams last year, winning just three of their 20 matches in their debut season.

Under Diaz, East Bengal have suffered four defeats and four draws to remain at the bottom of the ISL table with worst goal difference (minus 8) among the 11 teams.

SC East Bengal next face Bengaluru FC on January 4 here.