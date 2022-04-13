New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea filed by a man, who allegedly issued death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges, following their verdict on the hijab issue, seeking to quash or transfer the second FIR filed against him in Karnataka.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others while seeking their responses before May 18.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Rahamathulla who stated that he would be put under tremendous hardship and it would be impossible for him to approach various courts/police stations in two different states in respect of such FIRs.

The plea said that the continuation of the probe in both the FIRs parallel by two different investigating agencies would be an abuse of due process of law.

Following the threat to judges, the Karnataka government has decided to provide ‘Y category’ security to all three judges.

An FIR was registered by Vidhana Soudha Police against an unknown individual over a video clip circulating on social media platforms of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three judges.

Tamil Nadu police had arrested Rahamathulla, who is said to be an office-bearer of an organisation called Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat (TNTJ), in Madurai for allegedly issuing death threats to the judges.

PTI