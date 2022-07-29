New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Madras High Court to decide afresh O. Paneerselvam’s (OPS) challenge to the General Council meeting of the AIADMK within 3 weeks.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana asked the rival OPS and K. Palaniswami (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain the status quo in connection with the affairs of the party. EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the AIADMK in its General Council meeting held July 11.

Senior advocate Gurukrishna Kumar, representing OPS, submitted extreme decisions were taken and his client was expelled from the party in the July 11 meeting. He added that OPS was removed from the post of the Treasurer and the post was also abolished. Counsel argued that the top court had said that further meetings can proceed in accordance with the law, but the meeting was in contravention of the bye-laws.

The dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended in the party’s General Council meeting, and EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party.

The top court had vacated the high court’s stay on the passing of resolutions in the AIADMK meeting.

The bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, was hearing a plea filed by OPS challenging the high court’s order, refusing to stall the General Council meeting of the AIADMK.

Another counsel representing OPS urged the bench for restoring the status quo that existed on July 11, prior to conducting the party’s General Council meeting. However, the top court said it is remanding the matter back to the high court.

It said that instead of keeping the matter here, it will send back the matter to the high court for fresh consideration without being influenced by the orders passed by it.

“We request the HC to dispose of the matter within a period of 3 weeks max. The status quo has to be maintained by the parties. We have not expressed any opinion on merits,” said the bench.

July 6, 2022, the top court vacated the stay imposed by the high court on the passing of resolutions in the AIADMK General Council meeting. July 11, the Madras High Court refused to interfere with the meeting of the AIADMK. The plea to stall the meeting was filed by OPS, who argued that proper notice was not issued for conducting the meeting, as per the bye-laws of the party.

IANS