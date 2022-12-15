New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea of the West Bengal government seeking to lodge an FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others in connection with a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman district.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, that he was seeking modification of a high court order granting a “blanket” stay on registration of an FIR in the case.

Singhvi said the high court judge who passed the order was unavailable and hence, an appeal in the top court has been filed for modification of the order.

Refusing to entertain the plea “at this stage”, the bench asked the state government to move the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court with its modification plea.

This led the state government to withdraw its plea.

As per the police, three people were killed and five seriously injured Wednesday in a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman district.