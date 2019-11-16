Bhadrak: Eyes from a tribal man’s body were taken out at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack without the knowledge of his kin, alleged the family members of the deceased to the Collector and the SP of Bhadrak Saturday.

Reports said, Bira Gagrai, a resident of Bagurai in Bhadrak, was critical after drinking poison in a bid to commit suicide November 7. He was admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. As his condition worsened, Bira was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed November 11.

The post-mortem of the body was conducted there. The family alleged that after paying Rs 800 to some staff for post mortem, it had taken the body home.

The family members were shocked to find the eyes of the body missing when they were preparing for his last rites.

Villagers had seen the eyes missing from the body. The family members showed medical documents of the deceased to some villagers. It was mentioned in the documents that his eyes had been donated to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, but the family members were not aware of the eye donation.

The family members met ADM (Collector in-charge) Shyambhakt Mishra. Following the suggestion of the ADM, the bereaved family members later filed a complaint with the SP.

Locals demanded a thorough probe into such a sensitive case and action against the guilty. The ADM assured the family that the matter will be probed and action will be taken.