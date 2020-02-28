Keonjhar: Amid alleged irregularities in the education system in tribal pockets of Keonjhar, Mahapat High School in Saharapada block has been locked for the last three days, but district education officer (DEO) Kapilendra Mishra was unaware of this.

Villagers have reportedly locked its gate. The school has been going through various problems for many months. Students, their guardians and members of the school management committee had apprised the DEO and the BEO about the problems, but to no avail.

The locals had accused some teachers of creating some problems in the school management. The teachers are working at their will while shortage of fuel has affected the noon meal programme, it was alleged.

The BEO had inquired about the problems and submitted a report to the DEO.

PNN