Jajpur: Development projects worth Rs 61.60 crore reportedly undertaken on forest land in Jajpur district without prior approval and environmental clearance from the Forest and Environment department have drawn legal scrutiny.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a case (109/2025/EZ) alleging unauthorised construction activity in Sukinda and Danagadi blocks under the Forest Protection and Expansion Mission-2023 of the Union government.

The complaint was filed by a local resident, Kailash Chandra Nayak, before the NGT.

A two-member bench of the NGT comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Arun Kumar Verma has directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jajpur Collector, Tehsildars of Danagadi and Sukinda blocks, Cuttack DFO, and BDOs of both blocks to file detailed responses within four weeks as per the provisions of the law July 7.

As per the complaint, over 140 school infrastructure units like additional classrooms, new classrooms, toilets and 73 library rooms are being constructed in forest-classified areas in mineral and industrial-rich regions of Danagadi and Sukinda blocks.

The work, reportedly sanctioned and funded through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), has already begun without the necessary environmental clearances.

The DMF has sanctioned Rs 13.20 crore for new classrooms in the Sukinda block and Rs 14 crore in the Danagadi block. Additionally, library room construction in Danagadi has received Rs 7.30 crore, while Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned for additional classrooms in the same block

. Another Rs 13.10 crore has been approved for similar classroom construction in Sukinda. The total sanctioned amount stands at Rs 61.60 crore.

These projects are being implemented on “Sabak Jungle” (recorded forest) and “Hal Jungle” (current forest) land, raising serious environmental concerns.

The Jajpur Collector, acting as the Managing Trustee of the DMF, reportedly approved these projects and released funds despite the absence of mandatory forest clearance.

The NGT’s directive marks the beginning of legal scrutiny into the alleged violations, potentially stalling or halting ongoing construction activities if found to be non-compliant with forest protection laws.

In a petition dated March 30, 2025, complainant Kailash Chandra Nayak drew the attention of the state government to the illegal construction activity being taken up without mandatory environmental clearance.

Following the complaint, the Undersecretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department of the Odisha government issued a letter April 9, 2025, to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, directing an inquiry into the matter and necessary action.

However, no action has reportedly been taken so far to stop the illegal construction work on forest land. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for August 25, 2025.

