Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra, bold actress from the Hindi film industry, is celebrating her 38th birthday Tuesday. Born in Hyderabad, Sherlyn began her career in the film industry with Telugu films, later making appearances in Tamil and Hindi films. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few interesting facts about her life and career.

Sherlyn has always been a diligent student. She passed out as the school topper. From a young age, her focus and dedication to academics set her apart.

At the age of 15, Sherlyn was crowned ‘Miss Andhra’ in 1999. This achievement marked a turning point in her life. Following the makeover, she embraced a more glamorous lifestyle, which led her to pursue a career in modelling. Sherlyn quickly became a well-known figure in photoshoots, ramp walks, and brand endorsements. She eventually made her acting debut in 2002 with the Telugu film Vendi Mabbu, followed by a role in the Tamil film University. Additionally, Sherlyn appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 3, further solidifying her fame.

When she entered the film industry, Sherlyn decided to change her name from her childhood moniker, Mona Chopra, to the name by which she is known today. Early in her career, she faced significant struggles, finding it difficult to land prominent roles. As a result, she turned to B-grade films and had no reservations about performing bold scenes. Her willingness to take on daring roles earned her comparisons to Mallika Sherawat, another actress known for her bold image.

Sherlyn has openly discussed the challenges she faced early in her career, including instances of sexual exploitation within the industry. She bravely voiced her experiences during the Me Too movement, using her platform to raise awareness about the issue.

Apart from her acting career, Sherlyn gained further international recognition when she appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine. Today, she remains a social media sensation, often making headlines for her bold actions and unapologetic persona, which continue to captivate her fans.

Sherlyn Chopra’s journey from a small-town girl to a bold and fearless actress has been filled with ups and downs, but she has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment world.