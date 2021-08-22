Bhubaneswar: As part of his 5T model of governance, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday rolled out an ambitious school transformation programme in his own constituency Hinjili.

Under the programme, state-of-the-art facilities like e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories, sports facilities, reading rooms, laboratory, drinking water facilities, hygienic toilets and environment conducive for learning have been created in the government schools.

The walls of these schools have also been painted based on educational and interesting themes. Inaugurating the programme via video-conferencing, the Chief Minister said that every child is a symbol of eternal potential.

School transformation has brought an opportunity for the students to realise their dreams. “The goal of a new Odisha will be fulfilled if the students’ dreams come true,” he said.

Describing the transformation as the foundation of a new Odisha, Patnaik said, “The school days are the best time of life for everyone. This transformation is for you. It will create many opportunities for your future and to make you excellent.”

PNN