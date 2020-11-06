Bhubaneswar: All schools in Odisha to remain shut till December 31, according to a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department, Friday.

“The S&ME department held extensive consultations with various stakeholders and their inputs were taken. Further, the experience of the states where schools had reopened and the fact that a second wave of COVID-19 cases being experienced in some states were noted. Now, therefore, the State Government do hereby direct that all schools in the State shall remain closed till 31 December, 2020,” the notification read.

The following activities will be permitted during the period:

Conduct of examinations (academic competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities. Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. Teaching and non-teaching staff may be called to the schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the Continent Zones as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), Gol.

PNN