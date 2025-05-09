Bhubaneswar: The state government has ordered stringent action against schools defying the summer holiday directive, which was issued last month in the wake of intense heat wave conditions.

School and Mass Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Durga Prasad Mohapatra, in a directive issued Thursday, urged all District Education Officers (DEOs) to strictly enforce the government’s summer holiday order. “Despite clear instructions, some schools are reportedly continuing operations in violation of the directive,” Mohapatra stated in the letter.

In response to the extreme summer heat sweeping across the state, the Odisha government had declared a holiday for all educational institutions from April 22, 2025. Thursday’s decision by the Higher Education department was prompted by reports of non-compliance with the order by schools in several districts.

Mohapatra emphasised that all schools under the department’s purview must remain closed for the summer vacation as per the government’s announcement. “DEOs have been instructed to take immediate and stringent action against any institutions found flouting the rules,” he noted.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation and expects full cooperation from all educational authorities to safeguard the health and well-being of students and staff during this period of intense heat,” he added.