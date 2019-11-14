BHUBANESWAR: Students revelled in the spirit of Children’s Day in schools across the capital city Thursday.

Students of ODM Public School formed a human chain in collaboration with Centre for Women and Child Development, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and an NGO MOM.

The human chain was formed in the memories of children who are missing in incidents of human trafficking. According to National Crime Records Bureau report in 2017, around 46% of the missing children across the country are still untraced.

“Odisha is emerging as one of the hubs of child and women trafficking,” said founder, MOM, Sujata Nayak. The occasion was graced by ODM director Minaketan, Sujata Nayak and other dignitaries.

Around 150 students from Jharpara High school conducted ‘Swachha Bharat Abhiyan’ on the school premises. The programme is also known as National Recycling Week. The event started with drawing and essay competitions. 30 students participated in each category. Winners of the competitions were honoured with prizes and the event ended up with a vote of thanks.

Prabhujee English medium school in VSS Nagar also celebrated Children’s Day amidst much fanfare. Various exhibitions were held by the school students. School principal N S Prasad and women and child welfare advisor Sulata Deo were present on the occasion. The students took a pledge to grow as responsible citizens of the country.

The celebration at BJEM School started with a rich floral tribute to the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. The day was a fun-filled one for students as multiple intuitive activities were organised by the students.