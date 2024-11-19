Rourkela: All scrap dealers operating in and around Rourkela have been ordered to shift their businesses to the official junkyard at Ruptola under Raghunathpalli police station at the earliest. The direction was given by Superintendent of Police (SP), Rourkela, Nitesh Wadhwani recently during a meeting held with scrap dealers in Rourkela to address illegal activities linked to the trade of iron and other materials including stolen scrap.

SP Wadhwani ordered all scrap dealers to relocate to the official junkyard at Ruptola under Raghunathpalli police station within a week. The move aims to curb illegal activities and establish better oversight. “Since I joined, I’ve noticed frequent cases of minor theft involving scraps,” Wadhwani said. “Investigations revealed a nexus between thieves and unregulated scrap dealers, which has also led to legitimate dealers facing prosecution,” he added. During the meeting, SP Wadhwani emphasised that the Ruptola yard, established in 2018, already houses six dealers.

However, they gradually abandoned the location over time. “All dealers must return to the yard where they originally operated. Those who don’t comply will face action,” he warned. The SP highlighted that several scrap businesses currently operate on encroached land. He expressed confi dence that relocating to a centralised yard would simplify monitoring, reduce demand for stolen goods, and deter crimes such as petty theft and vehicle lifting. Rourkela has a history of scrap-related gang wars with instances of high-profi le murders linked to the trade. Local MLA Sarada Nayak, who recently called for reopening the Ruptola yard, welcomed the SP’s initiative. “This is a positive development. I am confi dent it will signifi cantly reduce criminal activities,” Nayak said.

