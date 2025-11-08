RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: Generation Z — often represented and referred to those born between the mid-1990s and 2012 — are the ones to grow up surrounded by technology. However, this constant digital stimulation has come with a cost — a disrupted sleep cycle, deteriorating sleep quality, and rising mental health issues, experts warn. A survey, involving 24 young adults between the age group of 18 to 34, revealed alarming trends in sleep patterns. Of the respondents, 67 per cent are female and 32.3 per cent male.

Nearly 79 per cent are students, while 12.5 per cent are working professionals and 8.3 per cent are self-employed. About 95.8 per cent belonged to the 18 to 24 age group, while the rest are between 25 to 34 years old. The study found that 45.8 per cent of participants sleep for only 5 to 6 hours a night, while 41.7 per cent manage 7 to 8 hours. A mere 8.3 per cent reported sleeping for more than 8 hours. Alarmingly, 45.8 per cent said they go to bed between midnight and 2 am, 37 per cent between 10 pm and midnight, and 8.3 per cent after 2 am. Only 8.3 per cent sleep before 10 pm. When it comes to bedtime habits, 70.8 per cent admitted to ‘always’ using mobile phones or other screens before sleeping, while 12.5 per cent said they ‘often’ do so, and another 12.5 per cent said they use screens ‘sometimes’.

Medical experts warn that these late-night digital habits have serious consequences for both mental and physical health. Manipal Hospital’s consultant neurologist Amlan Tapan Mohapatra shared his views on the outcome and said, “Sleep can be affected by various factors — ranging from stress, heart diseases, lung infections, and COPD to conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, which is commonly seen in obese individuals. Neurological disorders can also contribute to sleep disturbances, along with primary sleep disorders such as insomnia and certain psychiatric conditions.” Mohapatra explained that the body produces melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep–wake cycle, which becomes disrupted due to irregular sleep timings or excessive screen exposure. “People working late-night shifts or staying awake past midnight often experience disturbances in their circadian rhythm,” he added. To maintain healthy sleep hygiene, Mohapatra advised going to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm, avoiding caffeine after 4 pm, keeping gadgets away from the bed, and ensuring the bedroom is dark and quiet.

Fitness and Yoga Coach Abhishek Mohanty highlighted the role of lifestyle and mindset in sleep health. “Clinging to screens gives easy dopamine — we keep scrolling endlessly. This not only leads to sleep deprivation but also eye problems and mental fatigue. Regular exercise or yoga is essential to overcome it,” he said.

Mohanty advised maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding oily and preservative-heavy foods, and including natural protein sources. “Before bed, try journaling positive things you did throughout the day or fi ve minutes of meditation. Small, consistent habits can significantly improve your sleep cycle,” he added.