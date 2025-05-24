Mumbai: The third season of comedian Kapil Sharma’s celebrity chat show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” will premiere June 21 on Netflix, the streaming platform announced Saturday.

The show kick started with its first season in June 2024, and returned with it’s sophomore chapter in the same year in September.

“This time, the zany family and celebrity guests will be joined by some truly special additions – the superfans,” the streamer said in a statement.

Sharma said he is thrilled about the new season of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” and teased that it will feature guests and something special for the fans.

“Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family — and this time, the family’s only getting bigger! Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh. We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone,” the comedian said. “As a thank you for the incredible love we’ve received, we’re turning the spotlight on our superfans. Their stories, their quirks, their talent — they never fail to amaze us. Toh is baar socha kyu na apne fans ko show ka ek bohot hi mazzeddar hissa bana de,” he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said “The Great Indian Kapil Show” is returning to capture the screen and hearts of audiences.

“We cannot wait to witness the excitement and the varied talent our audiences will bring on screen. So gear up every Saturday at 8:00PM Kapil and his delightful team are set to make your family time, the most fun time of the week,” Bami said.

Season one of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” featured several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Rohit Sharma and international singer Ed Sheeran across episodes.

The second season saw guests such as Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and members from the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team among others.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.