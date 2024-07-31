Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday tabled a vote-on-account in the Assembly to meet various government expenditures for August and September.

Odisha Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Bill, 2024 was presented by Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, for an amount of Rs 95,000 crore.

This is the second vote-on-account in the state in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The first vote-on-account was placed in February for the first four months of the same financial year in view of the upcoming elections to the Odisha Assembly.

Though the Mohan Charan Majhi government introduced the full-fledged budget July 25, the appropriation bill is likely to be passed September 10.

So, the government needs to make arrangements for funds for the months of August and September.

