Bhubaneswar: With an aim to strengthen awareness and promote a safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment, Women and Child Development (WCD) department organised a workshop on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) for officials of the state Secretariat Tuesday.

The session was conducted by Sneh Sharma and Mansi Padhi, who delivered comprehensive presentations on the provisions, implementation, and significance of the act.

They emphasised the importance of fostering a workplace culture grounded in dignity, equality, and mutual respect.

The programme was inaugurated by the department’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mrinalini Darswal, who highlighted the growing relevance of the act within the administrative framework.

She noted that ensuring a safe workplace is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative, particularly in a progressive state like Odisha.