Imphal: Drugs worth around Rs 120 crore were seized in Manipur’s Thoubal district Saturday as security personnel busted a manufacturing unit, officials said.

A team of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police made the seizures in Kamu Saichang area of the district in a joint operation, they said.

They seized 29 kg of heroin, 20 litres of brown sugar (liquid) and 8 kg of marijuana, worth around Rs 120 crore in the international market. Equipment and chemicals used for processing the drugs were also seized.

The drugs were being supplied in loose bags and in form of moulded bricks to several areas in Manipur and Nagaland, officials said.

A woman, identified as Elizabeth Khongsai, has been arrested in connection with the seizures, they said.

Further investigations are underway, they added.

(PTI)